Bridge Oracle One Day Volume Reaches $388,145.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $144.61 million and $388,145.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00216691 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00038876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00448902 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,999.43 or 1.87400681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

