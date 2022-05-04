Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE BHG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 684,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 3,931.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BHG. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

