Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 817,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $171.91.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

