Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AME. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

