Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

