Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.68 and a one year high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

