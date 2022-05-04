Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.