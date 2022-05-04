Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $99,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $160.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $618,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,450.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

