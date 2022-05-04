Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,202,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,241 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,970,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,245.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. StockNews.com began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

