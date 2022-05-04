Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

