Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

