Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

