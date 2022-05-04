Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.