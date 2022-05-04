Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $341.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $378.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.71.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEU shares. StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

