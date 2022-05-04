Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-$3.30 EPS.

EAT traded down $5.93 on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.