Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 179,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

