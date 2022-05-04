Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,642. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average of $162.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.