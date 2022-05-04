Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). CarLotz reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CarLotz stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,984. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.