Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). International Seaways posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

