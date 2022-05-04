Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 69,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

