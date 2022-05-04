Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.07. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

In related news, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $2,749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,817,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,440,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 886,638 shares of company stock worth $29,248,373. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

