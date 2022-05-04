Brokerages Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myovant Sciences.

Several research firms recently commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MYOV stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

