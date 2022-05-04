Brokerages Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to announce $1.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $1.85 million. Novan reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $14.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,480. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 34,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.19. Novan has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

