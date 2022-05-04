Brokerages Anticipate SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

STKL traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.69.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

