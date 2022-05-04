Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $16.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $13.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

