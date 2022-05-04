Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.05 Million

Analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to report sales of $52.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.70 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $46.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $211.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $213.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $226.00 million, with estimates ranging from $222.90 million to $229.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $263,111. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,239,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 224,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,967. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

