Brokerages Expect Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $778.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enovis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.30 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Enovis posted sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovis will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enovis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.37% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.

ENOV stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enovis has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.20.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

