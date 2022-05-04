Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will report $327.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.95 million to $327.70 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $722.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,805. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

