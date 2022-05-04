Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 360,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.33. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
