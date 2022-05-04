Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 360,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.33. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

