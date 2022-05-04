Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $6.04. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $19.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $26.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $16.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. 2,294,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

