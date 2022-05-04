Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will report sales of $20.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $120.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million.

VLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $740,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

