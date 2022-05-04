Brokerages Set AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) PT at $214.50

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $16.04 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

