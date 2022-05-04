Brokerages Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Target Price at $2.68

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.65 ($2.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.75 ($2.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

