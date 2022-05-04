Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $193.38

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $114.85 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.58.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

