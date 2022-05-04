Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$215.00

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$215.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cormark decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

BYD stock traded down C$1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$154.10. 40,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,717. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$145.70 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$161.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$188.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$636.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.4799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

