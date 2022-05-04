Brokerages Set Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Target Price at $27.29

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,158. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

