Brokerages Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Price Target at C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:DBM opened at C$7.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.66. The company has a market cap of C$632.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$9.94.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

