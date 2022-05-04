Brokerages Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) PT at $101.20

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 448,851 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth $34,803,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $25,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.