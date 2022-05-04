Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $27.58

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

