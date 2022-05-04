Brokers Set Expectations for ArcBest Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ArcBest in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCB. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. abrdn plc acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $16,947,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $15,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

