Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Acquires 1,670 Shares

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,184. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.