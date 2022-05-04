Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $572.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.20 million and the highest is $577.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $554.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. 2,091,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,158. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

