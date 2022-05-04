BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$5.80

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.86. The company had a trading volume of 110,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$433.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.53.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

