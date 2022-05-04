Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,358 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. 8,140,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,095. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

