Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $282.98 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $282,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAX traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 927,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,837. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.