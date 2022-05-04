Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NYSE BY opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

