Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Cap of $31.00 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $31.00 million and $1.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00263290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014265 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,752,456,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,655,651,019 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.