Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.36% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000.

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $27.73.

