Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.80.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
