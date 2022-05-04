Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.