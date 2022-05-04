Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.12 on Wednesday, reaching 18.52. 1,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,400. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 17.85 and a 12 month high of 21.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 20.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

